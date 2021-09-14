Denton County fire marshal dies of COVID-19

Roland Asebedo, Denton County’s Fire Marshal and Director of Development and Emergency Services, died Monday from complications with COVID-19, according to a news release from Denton County.

A 23-year veteran law enforcement officer with more than 30 years in emergency services — including as a firefighter/EMT — Chief Asebedo saved countless lives in his dedication to serving others, the county news release said.

“Chief Asebedo spent his entire adult life in service to others – the epitome of a public servant,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Roland was a one-of-a-kind leader, organizer, coworker and friend who will be greatly missed as a vital part of our Denton County family.”

Asebedo, 56, joined the Denton County Emergency Services in May 2004, working his way to Assistant Fire Marshal and Assistant Director of Development and Emergency Services. In October 2020, Judge Eads officially pinned Chief Asebedo as Denton County Fire Marshal and Director of Development and Emergency Services. Before joining the Denton County staff, Asebedo served as Fire Chief with the Highland Village Fire Department, Fire Marshal with the Coppell Fire Department and Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal with the Plainview Fire/EMS Department.

Originally from Silverton, Texas, Chief Asebedo studied Fire Science Technology at South Plains College. He obtained his Master Peace Officer certification in 1998 and his Associate Degree in Applied Sciences in 2002. He received Firefighter Master, Arson Investigator Master and Inspector Master Certifications from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection in 2002. He received an Instructor License from TCOLE in 1993 and his EMT Certification in 1999.

Funeral service arrangements are pending.

Roland Asebedo is survived by his mother, Mary Asebedo of Silverton; his wife, Michele “Mickey” Asebedo of Denton; his son, Jordan Asebedo of Highland Village; his daughter, Lorrin Underwood of Flower Mound; his brother, Able Asebedo of Silverton; his sister, Marilyn Leal of Pottsboro; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Asebedo, and his sister, Venita Howell.