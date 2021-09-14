Flower Mound to spray for mosquitoes this week

The town of Flower Mound will spray for mosquitoes this week after collecting its second positive West Nile Virus sample this year.

The positive sample was located in the 2600 block of College Parkway. The town will spray in the one-half-square-mile radius surrounding the area each night Tuesday through Thursday between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Spraying operations may be rescheduled if weather conditions are not suitable. Residents in the affected neighborhoods will be notified by the community notification call system and community signs placed at major intersections within the spraying area. Residents are advised to minimize exposure when possible and to take the following precautionary steps:

Stay indoors during spraying events if possible

If outside or in a vehicle during this time, be alert for the spraying truck and maintain a safe distance

If the spray should contact skin or eyes, wash skin with soap and water, and rinse eyes with water or saline solution

Close windows

Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating

There are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying. Town staff will continue to conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment. The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly and does not leave a toxic residue, according to the town.

For more information, contact Flower Mound Environmental Services at 972-874-6340 or visit www.flower-mound.com/mosquitoes.