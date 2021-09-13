Argyle High School presented with 11th Lone Star Cup

Argyle High School received its Class 4A UIL Lone Star Cup Award for the 2020-21 school year in a presentation at Friday night’s Eagles football game.

The school scored 148 points, the most points scored by any school in any classification, for its 11th Lone Star Cup victory and ninth consecutive.

“To win the Lone Star Cup in any year is a tremendous accomplishment for our students, coaches, and sponsors,” Argyle High School Principal John King said when the school won the award over the summer. “But to win the Lone Star Cup in a COVID year that presented so many challenges is absolutely amazing. I am so proud of our entire school district because let’s face it … it takes all of us working together to continue to have the success we have had in our academics, athletics, and fine arts.”

The Lone Star Cup Award was suspended for the 2019-20 school year because UIL activities were canceled in spring 2020 due to COVID-19.

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded to the most successful schools in each classification for their performance in academics, athletics and fine arts, according to a district news release. Points are awarded in Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball and Baseball.

In 2020-21, Argyle won state team championships in Football, Marching Band, Boys’ Basketball and Boys’ & Girls Golf. Argyle also earned state team runner-up in Academics and Spirit.

Each winning school also receives a $1,000 scholarship.