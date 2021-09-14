Sex offenders arrested in Denton compliance operation

The Denton Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service recently led a sex offender compliance check operation that resulted in the arrest of three sex offenders and additional warrants being issued.

The operation began Aug. 1, and detectives and USMS task force officers visited residences and confirmed registrations of 142 sex offenders in Denton that month. As a result, three were arrested and four arrest warrants were obtained for sex offenders who failed to comply with registration requirements, according to a Denton Police Department news release. Detectives will continue to work on serving warrants for violations.

Task force officers from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Lewisville Police Department, Flower Mound Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Collin County Sheriff’s Office contributed to the operation.

If you have tips, regarding sex offender registration violations, contact Det. Richard Ortiz at 940-349-8558.