Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office receives Achievement of Excellence Gold Level Award

Last month at the 2024 Annual Texas Fire Marshal’s Conference, the Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office was awarded the 2024 Achievement of Excellence Gold Level Award.

The Excellence Award is one of the most prestigious awards that a department can receive in the field of Fire Prevention, according to a county news release. The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office has now become one of the few elite counties in Texas to receive this award. The criteria for this award are competitive and takes professionalism, dedication and hard work to be honored with this award.

“Receiving this award is a great honor and speaks to the professionalism and dedication of the men and women of the Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office,” said Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian.

The Achievement of Excellence in Fire Prevention Award is an annual award to recognize organizations for performance excellence in fire, life safety and prevention services. Established in 2008, the AEFP Award is administered by the Texas Fire Marshal’s Association, the official State Chapter of the International Fire Marshal’s Association.

To successfully receive the “Achievement of Excellence in Fire Prevention” award, the applicant must obtain a total of at least 130 points for Bronze Level/ 155 points for Silver/ 180 points for Gold out of a possible 210 points. Denton County received a score of 195 points.