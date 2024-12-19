Thursday, December 19, 2024
Northwest ISD Education Foundation awards $82K in grants

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Northwest ISD

The Northwest ISD Education Foundation on Wednesday surprised educators across the district by awarding over $81,860 in grants to support innovative teaching initiatives.

This year, NEF provided 31 Teaching Grants to educators at 21 campuses, with several grants benefiting multiple locations, according to a Northwest ISD news release. These grants will fund a variety of projects focused on literacy, STEM and special education and more, enhancing the learning experience for students across the district.

“The Teaching Grant program allows NEF to continue impacting classroom learning in fun and unique ways each year,” said Jennifer Burton, NEF executive director. “We proudly award grants to individual teachers, departments, campuses and even a district-wide initiative this year.”

This year, NEF received 95 submissions — the highest number since before the pandemic. During COVID-19 and the years following, application numbers had significantly declined, according to the district.

“It’s incredible that our educators, who already manage so much, take the time to apply for these funds to enrich their students’ learning in creative ways,” Burton said. “Over the years, we’ve seen students thrive through opportunities made possible by the NEF Teaching Grant program. We can’t wait to see the impact of this year’s projects!”

One of the recipients, Naomi Ciomperlik, a Chisholm Trail Middle School special education teacher, plans to use the grant to purchase leveled readers for her students. These books are designed with age-appropriate stories and vocabulary tailored to meet middle schoolers at their reading level.

“I had no idea I was going to get this,” she said. “I thought I might, but I wasn’t sure. I’m just so excited.”

Another grant recipient, Kristen Martinez, a Schluter Elementary counselor, will use the funds to provide classrooms with simulated pets that include features like a heartbeat. These items will serve as emotional support tools for students.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” she said. “You never know what challenges these kids face outside of school. Having something like this in the classroom offers comfort and helps them focus on learning. When kids are happy, they learn best. This grant will help us address their emotional needs and quickly get back to the business of education.”

Click here to see more photos from Wednesday.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

