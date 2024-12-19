Flower Mound offering free Christmas tree recycling

Flower Mound residents will be able to recycle their live Christmas trees for free, beginning the day after Christmas.

The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department will be mulching Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, bring your tree to Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road, to be mulched. If you’d like to take some of the mulch, you’re encouraged to bring your own containers for transporting.

This recycling program is only for residents and will not be available to commercial Christmas tree businesses. Trees cannot be flocked and must have all the nails and decorations removed. Lumber and trash will not be allowed.