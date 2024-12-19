Ranch Hands Rescue addresses critical gap in care for trafficked boys

Ranch Hands Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding trauma survivors and neglected animals, is set to expand its groundbreaking program at Bob’s House of Hope by June 2025. The facility in Justin will open its doors to minor males who have been victims of sex trafficking, becoming one of the few specialized centers in the nation serving this underserved group.

Bob’s House of Hope has long provided refuge for young adult male survivors of sex trafficking, creating a safe, trauma-informed space for healing and rebuilding lives. This new initiative addresses a critical gap in resources for male trafficking survivors under 18.

“This expansion is deeply personal to us,” said Bob Williams, founder and CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue. “We have seen firsthand the resilience and courage of the young men we serve. By opening our doors to minors, we are addressing an urgent need for specialized care and protection for boys who have endured unimaginable exploitation.”

The expansion will include a secure, dedicated facility tailored to minor survivors’ needs; specialized staff training to address the challenges of caring for minors who have endured severe trauma; policies and infrastructure to meet licensure requirements and ensure the highest standards of care; comprehensive counseling, medical care, legal aid, and educational opportunities.

“Serving minor survivors requires careful planning, rigorous preparation, and significant funding,” said Landon Dickeson, executive director and trauma recovery expert. “This expansion offers a desperately needed lifeline for boys who are often overlooked and left without adequate support after experiencing trauma.”

Human trafficking statistics highlight the urgent need for programs like Bob’s House of Hope. Despite representing as much as 40% of trafficking victims, male survivors are frequently left out of the broader conversation and often lack access to tailored recovery resources.

The expansion builds on Ranch Hands Rescue’s innovative approach to trauma recovery, which pairs counseling with animal-assisted therapy using special-needs animals who have also experienced suffering. This holistic model has been highly effective in helping survivors process and overcome trauma.

“This is more than a shelter—it’s a lifeline,” said Williams, who is also an abuse survivor. “These boys have endured unimaginable pain, and we’re here to tell them they’re not forgotten. Together, we can create a place where they can heal, grow, and rediscover hope.”

Williams said that community support will be vital to bringing this vision to life. To learn more or contribute to the expansion of Bob’s House of Hope, visit www.ranchhandsrescue.org or contact Williams or Dickeson at 940-240-0500.