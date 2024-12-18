Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Argyle ISD purchases land for future schools in Furst Ranch

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD announced Wednesday that it has finalized the purchase of approximately 35 acres of the Furst Ranch development along Hwy 377.

The deal includes the option to accept an additional 15 acres adjacent to the purchased land for a combined 50-acre site to be used for future schools. The land tracts are in the Flower Mound portion of Furst Ranch along frontage acreage on the east side of Hwy 377. The land was purchased for $9.6 million, and funding was made possible by the voter-approved 2022 bond proposal, according to a district news release.

“We are grateful to those in our communities that voted for the 2022 bond that helped make this land purchase for school facilities possible,” said AISD School Board President Sam Slaton. “We are also grateful for Jack Furst’s generous 15-acre land donation to the district. As we continue to grow and look towards the future, it is exciting to know that this partnership has helped secure a site location for many future Argyle students.”

AISD plans for the property include a future middle school and elementary school, the district said in a news release. The 2,300-acre Furst Ranch master-planned community is entirely within the Argyle ISD boundaries. Construction has already begun on some single-family homes; the first phase includes 1,000 homes. The district expects students from Furst Ranch to begin enrolling in 2026 or 2027.

“We are very excited to continue our support of AISD,” Furst said. “Furst Ranch is looking forward to becoming the new home of a new middle school and elementary school before the decade concludes.”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

