Donatos Pizza recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest location, 1400 Long Prairie Road, Suite 160, near Parlor Doughnuts.

Donatos, a national chain that got its start in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, touts pizzas made with fresh hand-cut veggies, smoked provolone cheese and edge-to-edge toppings, according to a recent news release from the town of Flower Mound. You can order for dine-in, pickup or delivery.

For more information, visit www.donatos.com.