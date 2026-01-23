Lantana Update – January 2026

The Lantana Community Association held its annual meeting and Board of Directors election on Dec. 18.

Following the election, the three candidates receiving the highest number of votes were elected to serve on the association’s Board of Directors for the term running from Dec. 2025 through Dec. 2027.

Scott Jenkins and Kharl Mena were re-elected to the board, while Jim Bridges was elected as a returning director.

Bridges was the first resident elected to the board in March 2016 and served until June 2023.

The Association released its 2025 annual report outlining operating finances, major capital investments and ongoing community programs across the master-planned development.

According to the report, the association recorded $5.8 million in operating revenue for the fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2025, primarily from assessment revenue. Operating expenses totaled $5.75 million, with the largest expenditures tied to landscape maintenance, security alarm monitoring, infrastructure, irrigation and general administration.

Among the largest completed capital projects in 2025 was the replacement of playground equipment at Larkspur, Heritage, Sandlin and North Amenity parks, according to the report.

The association also completed a renovation of the North Amenity fitness center, including updated flooring, new aerobic equipment, new TV’s and building improvements.

Other reserve-funded projects completed during the year included splash pad repairs, tennis court resurfacing and the installation of AI security cameras.

Looking ahead, the report outlines several projects currently in process for 2026, including community directional signage, signage updates at all pools and amenities, parking lot striping, basketball court resurfacing and exploring options to either repair, replace or remove the damaged windmill at the main entrance.

Additional projects listed as coming soon include pool furniture replacement, acoustic improvements at the event center, South Pool splash pad updates and neighborhood entry signage improvements.

Foundation Grants Aid Local Campuses

The Lantana Education Charitable Foundation released its semiannual report in December, highlighting more than $438,000 in grants awarded so far this fiscal year starting June 1, 2025 to support public schools serving Lantana.

At Guyer High School, grants funded athletic programs, eSports initiatives, Renaissance Honors and Incubator programs, and safety and security updates.

At EP Rayzor Elementary, funding focused on academic interventionists, teacher professional development and off-site educational experiences.

Adkins Elementary received support for professional development, educational field trips, library and learning commons improvements, campus upgrades, technology initiatives and the Character Strong social-emotional learning program.

At Blanton Elementary, grants supported teacher professional development, off-site learning experiences, safety and security updates, playground upgrades and kindergarten graduation activities.

Foundation leaders said the grants supplement standard school funding and help ensure students have access to innovative programs and safe, engaging learning environments.

The Lantana Education Charitable Foundation is funded by a half-percent of the sales price of all real estate transactions within Lantana, and works in partnership with nonprofit Lantana Cares to support students and educators throughout the community.

More information is available at lantanaecf.org.