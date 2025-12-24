Double Oak VFD receives $235k in funding from Rural VFD Assistance Program

Double Oak’s Volunteer Fire Department will receive $235,000 worth of funding to cover a new small brush truck, a slip-on unit and other necessary equipment.

The funding comes from the state’s Rural VFD Assistance Program, which was established by the 77th Texas Legislature in 2001. Every year, the Texas A&M Forest Service meets throughout the year to decide which departments will receive grant funds.

According to the funding summary of the first meeting of Fiscal Year 2026, which happened on Oct. 14, Double Oak received $210,000 worth of funding.

“The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department is invaluable to the town and its citizens,” said Double Oak Mayor Patrick Johnson. “They do so much and this funding will enable them to improve the level of service they provide and continue to keep the town safe.”

The summary indicated the department would use $165,000 of the funds for a small brush truck, which is about the size of a large pickup truck and has equipment attached to it.

Another $45,000 would be used for a slip-on unit, which is a piece of equipment that can be slipped on and off of a pickup truck before responding to a fire call.

In a letter from the Texas A&M Forest Service, it was announced that the Rural VFD Assistance Program had received an extra $192 million to “address unfunded grant requests in the program.”

The extra funding was appropriated by the 89th Texas Legislature and approved by the governor.

“This funding is more than ten times our current annual budget for grants and is the largest investment in the program’s history,” said TAMU Forest Service in the letter. “This will help get more fire trucks, protective gear and life-saving equipment into the hands of departments across Texas.”

According to a funding summary from Dec. 5, Double Oak VFD will receive $25,000 from the extra funding to cover “fire and rescue equipment.”

The department was one of 753 approved grants in the second round of equipment grants for FY26.

“We’re grateful to state leadership for recognizing the importance of fire protection,” said TAMU Forest Service. “This funding sends a strong message that volunteer fire departments and the communities they serve matter.”