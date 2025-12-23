Pizza Twist open to serve Flower Mound Indian-style fusion pies

Pizza Twist in Flower Mound opened on Friday, giving local customers a new, unique pizza option just in time for the Christmas holiday week.

According to the restaurant’s Instagram page, the restaurant will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Indian-style fusion chain restaurant serves the traditional favorites like All-Meat, Hawaiian and Supreme Pizzas while also serving Halal pizzas like Bombay BBQ Chicken, Butter Chicken and Curry Chicken Pizzas.

In addition to pizzas, the restaurant’s menu includes pasta, breadsticks, wings and desserts in vegetarian, halal, spicy fusion, vegan and gluten free options.

According to its website, Pizza Twist aims to bring healthy, tasty pizza with distinctive ingredients and techniques from all around the world.

Pizza Twist took over suite #410 at 2717 Cross Timbers Road in the Kroger parking lot.

It was previously occupied by New York Pizza & Pints, which opened in November 2021, and Pizza Hut.

The Flower Mound location is one of 11 locations in Texas and five in North Texas.

Pizza Twist also has locations in 18 other states.

For more information, visit Pizza Twist – Flower Mound’s website.