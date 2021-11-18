New York Pizza & Pints opens in Flower Mound

A New York-style pizza spot is currently holding a soft opening in Flower Mound.

New York Pizza & Pints is now open at 2717 Cross Timbers Road, in the Kroger shopping center at the corner of FMs 1171 and 2499. Customers will soon be able to pair their New York-style slice with a variety of craft beers or a growler to-go. New York Pizza and Pints is also offering bruschetta, cheese bread, pepperoni sliders, specialty pizzas, salads, desserts and more.

The small restaurant chain has four other locations in DFW. Click here for more information.