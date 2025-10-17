Indian-style fusion pizza restaurant coming to Flower Mound

Pizza Twist will bring an Indian-style fusion take on pizza to Flower Mound at 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 410, in the strip mall in the Kroger parking lot.

The space was formerly occupied by New York Pizza & Pints, which opened in November 2021, and Pizza Hut.

Pizza Twist’s menu will include pizza, pasta, breadsticks, wings and desserts in vegetarian, halal, spicy fusion, vegan and gluten free options.

Some items include butter chicken naan pizza, spicy beef lamb breadsticks, achari fries and seasonal options, like the Three Idiots Pizza, the Buffalo Chicken Pizza and the Lamb Kabob Pizza.

According to Pizza Twist’s website, the restaurant has “revolutionized the pizza industry” by “bringing the concept of fusion of the most beloved delicacy,” calling it pizza with the taste of tradition.

Pizza Twist aims to bring healthy, tasty pizza with distinctive ingredients and techniques from all around the world.

The company’s website also says the restaurant is committed to supporting the local community by sourcing its fresh ingredients from other small businesses in the community.

For more information on Pizza Twist, visit the restaurant’s website.