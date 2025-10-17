Lantana Update: Denton County Development District #4 offers grant funding for local projects

When you shop in Lantana, you are helping to boost the economy both here and beyond.

Denton County Development District #4 (DCDD4) is a special-purpose tax district dedicated to fostering tourism-related economic growth and community development in Lantana and the surrounding areas. It is funded by a ½-cent sales tax in Lantana and the surrounding businesses. Every time you buy groceries at Kroger, or purchase an item at one of the businesses in the Lantana FM 407 Corridor, DCDD4 receives a portion of the sales tax. These dollars are to be used for tourism and economic development in Denton County.

DCDD4 is governed by a Board of Directors, appointed by the Denton County Commissioners Court and includes local residents Brandi Bird, Julia Kerestine, Lori Traylor, Peggy Krueger and Bob Phillips.

“The Development District Board is very focused on using your tax dollars wisely and investing in meaningful projects that will benefit our community. We’d love to hear your ideas for projects that will have a positive impact on our community,” said Brandi Bird, board president and a 16-year Lantana resident.

Through its grant program, DCDD4 supports initiatives that attract visitors, improve local amenities and drive economic vitality in Lantana and the surrounding communities.

Grants are available to public entities, non-profit organizations, and for-profit businesses. Funding can be applied toward new projects, business expansions, or community events that deliver lasting benefits to the region.

Past grant recipients include diverse projects such as Lantana’s Ferguson Pickleball Courts, Denton County’s Economic Development Media Project, Bartonville’s Tourism-Oriented Policing Initiative, and Marty B’s audio system, rooftop and patio cover projects.

If you have a project that could enhance our community, now is the perfect time to apply for DCDD4 grant funding.

Apply today at dentoncounty.gov/dcdd4. Questions? Call DCDD4 at 940-349-3012.

Briefly…

The property tax rate in Fresh Water Supply District #6 and #7 was reduced in September from 66 cents per $100 of valuation to 59 cents in FWSD #6 and 65 cents in FWSD #7. A $1 per month water base fee increase, $1 wastewater base fee increase and a $1 trash rate increase were approved to cover increases passed on by the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and Republic Services.

Lantana recently received a $4,000 grant from Texas Master Naturalist and H-E-B for a 3.5-acre wildflower meadow in Barrington.

Fresh Water Supply Districts #6 and #7 are planning to build an office facility to house district operations. The proposed building is expected to open in late 2027 and will be located on district-owned land at the north end of the pickleball courts.