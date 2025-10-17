Love Field, DFW Airport decline to play Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for shutdown

The two major airports in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex won’t show the video of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the government shutdown.

According to a report from WFAA.com, Love Field said the airport won’t play the video because of it hasn’t received a permit application to do so and because of airport advertising policy that “prohibits political or issue-oriented content.”

“The video in question is not playing at DAL. All received requests must comply with airport advertising policies, and the policy prohibits political or issue-oriented content,” said Love Field to WFAA. “Additionally, all requests for terminal displays and activations require an approved activity permit application, and our team has not received an application for the video request.”

The same report states DFW Airport’s reason for not displaying the video as staying “consistent with the airport’s longstanding policy.”

Noem’s video was supposed to be played at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints across the country in reference to the shutdown’s effect on TSA staff working without pay.

“It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” Noem said in the video. “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.”

According to WFAA, some have questioned whether the DHS video and similar messages from other federal agencies blaming Democrats for the shutdown violate the Hatch Act, which is an 80-year-old law that restricts partisan political activity by federal employees.

When the government shutdown started at the beginning of the month, 16 days ago, Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound, TX) said Democrats were to blame for the shutdown because of their stances on immigration and gender ideology.

However, Gill said his offices would remain open and his employees would continue to work through the shutdown.