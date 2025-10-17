Hudspeth: Support our downtown businesses during Denton Halloween

Over the last few weeks, the City of Denton has undergone a transformation. From now through the first weekend of November, visitors from all across the country will visit our downtown area to take part in seasonal festivities. That’s because Denton has been designated the “Halloween Capital of Texas.” This isn’t just about decorations and events; it’s a powerful engine for economic growth and a unique opportunity to showcase the heart and soul of our community.

This year, like the inaugural year, local businesses have decked out their storefronts with Halloween displays, created specialty-themed menu items and developed merchandise that will generate significant sales tax revenue. We are expecting around 300 events this month alone, a testament to the incredible collaboration between our city government, the Main Street Association and countless volunteers highlighting all of our wonderful shops and restaurants.

The economic impact of this transformation is undeniable. Hotels are increasing their bookings, and restaurants are buzzing with new customers eager to grab a bite to eat between events. Our small businesses, the backbone of our local economy, are the primary beneficiaries of this increased tourism. Every visitor who walks through our downtown and spends their money at a locally owned shop or cafe is directly contributing to the prosperity of our neighbors.

This initiative is more than just a seasonal spectacle, it is a long term investment in our city’s future. By establishing ourselves as a top-tier destination for a major holiday, we are building a reputation that will attract visitors year-round. I am optimistic that we will get close to one million downtown visitors this month. The goal is to create a sustainable tourism model that highlights our local character.

I am immensely proud of our residents, city staff and businesses for their creativity, hard work and dedication. As you walk through our downtown this month, I encourage you to step inside our shops, talk to the owners and experience the genuine warmth of Denton.

Check out all that we have to offer at DentonHalloween.com.