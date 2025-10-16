Flower Mound grads reunite on Dallas’s new professional volleyball franchise

Kaylee Cox and Geli Cyr once shared the court at Flower Mound High School when the varsity volleyball team took home a state championship. Now, they’ll reunite on the court for Major League Volleyball’s new franchise, the Dallas Pulse.

Cox will enter her second season in the league after playing for the Columbus Fury last year.

“It’s very exciting, it’ll be my second season in the league,” she said. “I’m so excited to be a part of the first Dallas team and to get to play with Geli again and relive our old high school days.”

Before that, Cox had played for the University of Missouri and Western Kentucky University, where she also serves as a volunteer assistant coach.

“Not only did we play together in high school, but we also played club together for three years, so it’s going to be really cool,” said Cyr about playing with Cox. “She is such a competitor, even in practice, I had never had someone push me as much as she did.”

Cyr will enter her rookie year after spending the last year as a student assistant at Arizona State University, where she played college ball.

Aside from being teammates again, the two former Jags are excited to get to play in front of a hometown crowd again after the Pulse announced on Thursday its games will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco.

“I think it’s an opportunity to draw in high school fans, younger athletes and others trying to find a volleyball game to watch,” said Cox. “And a lot of young girls look up to us as professional athletes and try to learn the path we’ve taken to get where we are now.”

“It’s such a blessing,” said Cyr. “And, to think about the high school team coming and watching and us going to some of their games and getting to support them, it’s just really come full circle.”

Cox and Cyr are also excited to be a part of the growth of women’s sports.

“It’s awesome. Growing up, for me, there wasn’t really professional volleyball in Texas to go watch, so this first year of having the team [in Dallas] is going to be amazing,” said Cox. “With how big the volleyball scene is in North Texas, I’m excited for all the little girls that are wanting to come and are going to have the opportunity to for the first time.”

To learn more about Major League Volleyball and the Dallas Pulse, who started selling season tickets on Thursday, visit the team’s website.

“It’s going to be an awesome first season with Dallas,” said Cox. “I can’t wait to get back into my hometown and have friends and family come and watch me play.”

“I’m so excited,” said Cyr. “I didn’t think this would ever be a possibility, but now that it’s actually happening, I just can’t wait to get started.”