Argyle aims to increase its tree canopy with tree rebate program

Argyle is now accepting applications for its tree rebate program, a concept that aims to increase the tree coverage around the town.

Each property will be able to purchase up to five qualifying 5-15-gallon sized trees or two 30-gallon sized trees until March 1.

Homeowners Associations can also participate in the program. Each HOA can purchase up to 10 qualifying trees sized 5-15 gallons, four 30-gallon sized trees or two 3-inch caliper trees to plant in the common spaces that are HOA-owned, not on individual lots.

Once the tree is bought, a receipt or invoice with the date of purchase, supplier name and address size of tree(s) and the total purchase price can be submitted for reimbursement.

According to the town, taxes and delivery fees are counted toward the total cost of the tree for individual properties and HOAs.

Funding is limited to $10,000 annually for residents and another $10,000 annually for HOAs and will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.

Applications for the rebate can be submitted online and will be accepted until March 1 or all funds have been distributed.

Trees must be planted on the owner’s property and must be planted within the Argyle Town limits.

Before planting trees, program participants must call the Texas Excavation Safety System (DIGTESS) prior to planting trees. Call 1(800)DIG-TESS (or 811), extension No. 4 or go online and submit a ticket at Texas811.org.

According to the town, the following Large trees have been approved for the rebate program:

For more information on the program and advice on planting a tree, visit the town’s tree rebate program webpage.