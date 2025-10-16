Meet the Candidates: Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Place 6

Southern Denton County residents will hit the polls starting Oct. 20 to decide on a list of ballot items.

Lewisville ISD voters will decide who will fill the vacated Board of Trustees Place 6 seat.

Michelle Alkhatib and Madison Lopez will face each other in the polls after Dr. Buddy Bonner resigned from his seat on the Board of Trustees in July.

Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 4 General Election runs from Monday, Oct. 20 to Friday, Oct. 31. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i).

The term for a Board of Trustees member for LISD is three years.

Michelle Alkhatib, 48

City/Town of residence: Highland Village

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent: 20 years

Current Occupation: Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees & Community Servant

Education: Purdue University, Class of 1999

Previous or current service on government/community/civic boards:

Current:

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees

Lewisville Education Foundation President-Elect

Mentor with Communities in Schools North Texas

National Charity League

Highland Village Women’s Club Membership Chair

Texas PTA Field Service Representative

Local PTA leader

Active LISD & Community volunteer

Former:

Key District Committees member

LISD Council of PTAs President

FMHS Soccer Booster Secretary

Girl Scout Co-Leader

Friends of the Library Board member

Teacher and Principal

Do you have children enrolled in the district you wish to represent? I have 3 children who attend Lewisville ISD currently: A junior and a sophomore at Flower Mound High School, a 5th grader at Donald STEM Academy and a 2024 graduate of Flower Mound High School.

What motivated you to run for this positions and why are you the best choice? Lewisville ISD values students, staff and families while empowering learning and growth. As a trustee, parent, leader and volunteer, I am honored to continue serving.

With three children in LISD schools and one graduate, I understand our district’s needs and connect with families on a personal level. I am committed to advocating for all children and staff, being present at important programs and events, and serving as a trusted community voice.

Our Board has worked hard to uphold academic excellence, ensure financial responsibility and prioritize safety. I am proud of this progress and eager to continue building on it, working with my fellow trustees to support teachers, staff and students.

With proven experience and perspective as both a trustee and parent, I remain dedicated to keeping LISD a place where every student can thrive.

Mission Statement: My mission is to advocate for fair funding and strong accountability, ensuring every dollar is spent wisely and transparently. I am committed to protecting resources, supporting teachers and staff, and prioritizing safety and security. Above all, I strive to create an environment where every LISD student can learn, grow and thrive.

Candidate website: https://www.michelle4lisd.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/michelle4lisd

Madison Lopez, 26

City/Town of residence: Lewisville

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 23 years

Current occupation: Attorney

Education: B.A. in Political Science with a minor in Public Policy and International Affairs and History from Southern Methodist University, Juris Doctor degree from the SMU Dedman School of Law

Previous or current service on governmental/community/civic boards:

Texas Ramp Project, Board of Directors (2019-2023)

SMU Office of the Chaplain and Religious Life, Advisory Board Member (2020-2021)

SMU Student Alliance Against Trafficking, Executive Board (2017-2021)

SMU Sigma Phi Lambda, Executive Board (2018-2020)

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? I have a future Fighting Farmer! I have a son who will be enrolled in LISD in a few years.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I have witnessed the power of public education first-hand, attending LISD schools from Kindergarten until I graduated. When my family moved to Lewisville in 2002, we lived below the poverty line. Yet, despite these circumstances, I received a high-quality education through LISD and graduated as salutatorian of Lewisville High School in 2017. LISD’s teachers, administrators and community gave so much to me, and I am motivated to give back.

I am highly qualified for this role, professionally and personally. Districts across Texas are navigating a changing landscape in education policy. As an attorney, I bring expertise in navigating complex laws and cutting through technical language. As a former prosecutor, I can make tough decisions in high-stakes environments. I also personally understand the challenges our students face, having navigated both changing technology policies and the pandemic as a student myself.

Mission statement: I am committed to empowering students by improving academic outcomes, partnering with parents, fostering community collaboration and ensuring our district’s future through the responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

Candidate website: https://lopezforlisd.my.canva.site/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580401556540

Lewisville ISD had the option to appoint a new board member or hold a special election to replace Dr. Bonner’s seat, which he vacated after learning he would be in violation of the district’s nepotism policy.