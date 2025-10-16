Eads: Let’s build a Cyber Strong Denton County together

For Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, we are encouraging you to join us in building a Cyber Strong America.

Cybersecurity, in short, is the protection of computer systems and networks from attacks by malicious individuals who could cause unauthorized information disclosure, theft, or damage to hardware, software or data, according to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Being aware of potential cybersecurity safety issues is important as our world continues to progress in the use of apps on our phones and computers for everything from shopping to banking to receiving medical test results from healthcare providers.

Each of us can implement a few critical steps to ensure the safety of our information as we go about our daily lives.

For example, use strong passwords to protect your information. Consider using random numbers and phrases that mean something to you. Longer passwords are always better. Passwords with at least 16 characters are recommended.

Enable multifactor authentication when accessing programs you often use, whether it be on a healthcare app, a bank app or any site that contains your personal information. Often, that entails sending a text to your phone to make sure it is you who is trying to access the app.

Keep software up to date on home and work computers as well as your phone. Software updates often fix issues that could make your information more accessible for malicious purposes.

Some other CISA tips to keep in mind include:

Avoid accessing your personal or bank accounts from a public computer or kiosk, such as the public library. Don’t reveal personally identifiable information such as your bank account number, Social Security number or date of birth to unknown sources. When paying a bill online or making an online donation, be sure that you type the website URL into your browser instead of clicking on a link or cutting and pasting it from an email or text.

While shopping, make sure the website address starts with “https,” as the “s” stands for secure. Look for the padlock icon at the bottom of your browser, which indicates that the site uses encryption.

In general, always keep your mobile devices in your possession and be aware of your surroundings.

If you use social networking sites such as Facebook, be sure to limit the amount of personal information you post online and use privacy settings to avoid sharing information widely.

Most businesses or organizations don’t ask for your personal information over email. If you receive a text requesting personal information, it should be considered suspicious. Any texts or emails from government organizations claiming you are subject to penalties are also from scammers. Delete them.

Beware of any requests to update or confirm your personal information. Avoid opening attachments, clicking on links, or responding to email or text messages from unknown senders or companies that ask for your personal information.

Please be very wary of “free” gifts or prizes. If something is too good to be true, then it probably is.

Only add people you know on social media sites and communication programs; adding strangers could expose you and your personal information to scammers.

More than 53 percent of Americans age 65 and older use internet, text or email. Senior citizens are using the internet and phones to shop, plan travel, manage finances, keep in touch with family and friends, and much more. However, they can sometimes be vulnerable to online scammers and random text messages as cybercriminals often use sophisticated techniques to appear legitimate.

It is important to remember to stop and think about the above-mentioned tips before you connect with anyone.

If you are unsure about a text or email, ask someone before you take any action.

Together, we can help each other online to stay safe and connected while also not falling prey to scams and identity theft.

