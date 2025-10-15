Double Oak Women’s Club focuses on membership, bringing community together

The Double Oak Women’s Club’s new president is Mary Johnson, who said she hopes to increase membership in the community through new clubs and events.

“Our focus is on membership,” she said. “How we can increase the awareness of the organization, bring new people to meetings and get them enthusiastic about contributing to the town, because it can have huge impacts.”

Johnson, wife of Double Oak Mayor Patrick Johnson, took over as president this year.

Former president of the club Bonnie Morrow, who joined the club in 1997, said the role can be tough at times, but Johnson is well-prepared.

“It’s bittersweet [seeing Mary take over],” said Morrow. “But I think it’s great and Mary is going to bring a lot to the table. She has some great ideas and she’s very organized and I am so happy that she is our new leader.”

Most of Johnson’s ideas revolve around increasing membership which has gone through ebbs and flows over the years.

Johnson hopes to offer more clubs in addition to the DOWC’s book club, Bunco club and Bridge club, including a Mahjong club, a walk & coffee and a gardening club that will beautify areas around town.

“It’s about community service, but it’s also about being advocates for women in our community and helping them be the best they can be,” said Johnson.

DOWC does plenty of annual events like the casino night, the parade and a pair of auction nights – one in the spring and one in the fall. Johnson hopes to keep those thriving while adding more in the future.

“For me, it’s about keeping with tradition, like the annual events, but also exploring new options and new interests that our homeowners/residents would like,” she said.

Another way to reach out to possible new members is the goody bags the club makes when new homeowners move into the community. Morrow said members will go door-to-door, giving information about the club.

That was part of the reason Allison Hulchanski, who serves as the community service chair, joined in 2021 while she was lived with her aunt and uncle in Double Oak.

“They roped me into joining in the fall, along with my realtor who was actually on the board of the Double Oak WOmen’s Club, as well,” she said. “They all made sure I got to that first meeting and just got me involved with some of the different events and helped me get integrated into the community and start making friends.”

It was especially helpful for Hulchanski since she had moved to Texas at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson said there is a certain expectation that comes with a women’s club – that it’s only for older generations. Hulchanski proves that it’s just a fallacy.

“Stepping into this community at 35 or 36, it was like having an army of aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends there to support you,” she said. “It’s been really wonderful to have that warm, welcoming environment where, if you’re having a bad day, you have an army of people ready to hug you.”

The women’s club members were there for Hulchanski when her grandmother passed away and they were there when she celebrated a promotion at work.

“The women step up in this community to make it a better place and to serve, whether it’s an illness or a celebration,” said Morrow. “And, it’s a very important way to get to know neighbors, especially in a small community like Double Oak.”

As community service chair, Hulchanskli said the best part has been seeing the community come together, which makes the long hours planning worth it.

“It’s fun, but it’s also a labor of love and it’s always amazing how many people in the community step up to support the events,” she said. “I always tell the ladies it takes a small army to put on our events, but it’s definitely a joy to see the community come together.”

DOWC often hosts meetings and events from September until May and its events support the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, the Police Department, local high school seniors through scholarships and local charities.

“It’s been such a pleasure to be able to give back so much to the community,” said Hulchanski. “That makes me excited for a new year and being able to plan all the events.”

For more information on the Double Oak Women’s Club, visit their website.