Lewisville ISD announces special election to fill vacated Board seat

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday to call for a special election to fill the At-Large Place 6 seat, which was left vacant after Dr. Buddy Bonner resigned in July.

A special election will take place on November 4 in conjunction with the General Election, according to the district.

Interested candidates have until September 3 at 5 p.m. to file.

The term will last through May 2027.

In August, Board President Jenny Proznik sent a letter out detailing the options the Board had to fill Bonner’s vacated spot.

Between the option of appointing someone to the place and calling a special election, the Board of Trustees has decided it best to conduct an election.

In a statement when Bonner announced his resignation, he said he was thankful for his time on the Board, but was excited for someone else to get the opportunity to lead the district.

“My season of service to Lewisville ISD as an employee and Trustee has closed, however, my departure provides new seasons for others to serve LISD, its students and parents, schools and communities,” he said. “I am thankful for that continuity and the great opportunity for others to serve.”

For more information on Board elections, visit Lewisville ISD’s website.