Lewisville ISD Board to discuss special election to fill Bonner’s vacated seat

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees announced Monday evening the Board will decide whether to call for a special election to fill Place 6, which was vacated by Dr. Buddy Bonner on July 15.

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees President Jenny Proznik sent a letter out explaining the options the Board has to choose from in regard to the vacated seat.

Dr. Bonner held the At-Large Place 6 with a term running from May 2024 until May 2027, so he had one more year remaining at the time of his resignation.

According to Proznik’s letter, the Board must take steps to fill his position by appointment or special election within 180 days.

To address the vacancy in a timely manner, the Board will consider on August 25 whether to call for a special election to fill the At-Large Place 6 seat, which would be held on November 4 along with the General Election.

Interested candidates would have until September 3 at 5 p.m. to file an application.

Once a special election is called for, Proznik said the district will release additional details on Tuesday, August 26 regarding applicable dates in the election process.

“As a Board we promise to keep our community informed throughout this process,” said Proznik.