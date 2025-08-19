Hudspeth: Exciting growth and progress around Robson Ranch 

As your Mayor, I am continually inspired by the growth and progress we see across the City of Denton. Today, I want to highlight some of the transformation that is occurring in and around Robson Ranch because you are experiencing enhanced infrastructure.

One of the exciting new business developments is the Northlake Crossing retail center. This development rapidly took shape, bringing an array of new businesses right to your doorstep.

Adding to this commercial growth is the much-anticipated Landmark by Hillwood project, a 3,200 acre mixed-use development. This isn’t just another housing project, it’s a shared vision for a complete community that will attract families from all over the Metroplex. With plans for over 5,000 new homes, over 5 million square feet of mixed-use commercial space, and thousands of multi-family units, Landmark will be a hub of activity. Crucially, it also includes a vast ecosystem with parks and trails, ensuring that the development is balanced with amenities.

This project, along with the adjacent Heritage development that includes the new H-E-B signifies a major enhancement to the entire region.

Of course, growth coincides with robust infrastructure and we are making significant investments in transportation to support this expansion. The community will benefit from new full frontage roads along I-35W, along with rebuilt interchanges and bridges at Robson Ranch Road, FM 407 and Old Justin Road. These future upgrades will dramatically improve traffic flow and access, making commutes smoother and safer.

Additionally, the Cleveland-Gibbs Road connection, which is anticipated to be implemented in the coming days, and improvements to Strader Road and FM 407 provides more efficient routes for daily travel.

Beyond roads, other essential infrastructure like the Lift Station and Water Treatment Plant upgrades are vital. These projects ensure our wastewater services can meet the demands of so much development.

Collectively, these projects represent our commitment to strategic growth, increasing both the economic vitality and livability of your community. Essential services are closer to home, more jobs are becoming available, improved transportation eases travel and we are excited for the future.

As we embrace this progress, our commitment remains to preserving the unique charm and character that define Robson Ranch. Every development decision is approached with careful consideration for its impact on the existing aesthetic and the lifestyle residents cherish. Our planning processes emphasize thoughtful design, ample open space and integration with the natural environment. This balance of progress and preservation is a testament to the collaboration between the City Council, our dedicated city staff and, most importantly, the engaged residents. Your feedback and participation are invaluable as we shape the future of our city.

I am genuinely excited about these enhancements and encourage you to stay informed of these projects and all the great things happening across our city by visiting the Discuss Denton page at discussdenton.com.