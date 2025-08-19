Tanger Outlets to add a Portillo’s to its dining options

Popular Chicago-style eatery Portillo’s will be added to Tanger Outlets in north Fort Worth in late-2025, the outlet announced on Monday.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our lineup at Tanger Fort Worth with the addition of standout brands like Portillo’s,” said Holly Conner, the marketing director at Tanger Fort Worth. “Our guests are always looking for new dining options and this dynamic restaurant concept gives them even more reason to visit the center.”

The Chicago-based restaurant will bring Chicago-style street food to a 6,250-square-foot space in the east parking lot, adjacent to H&M.

Inside the restaurant, there will be space for 120 dining guests and outdoors, there will be an outdoor patio, two drive-thru lanes, a grab-and-go area and pick-up shelves.

Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, char-grilled burgers and desserts like chocolate cake.

The addition of another restaurant to the outdoor mall is to bring “iconic flavors and a lively atmosphere that encourages shoppers to dine, gather and stay longer,” according to a press release from Tanger.

Currently, the closest Portillo’s to southern Denton County are located in the Alliance/Presidio area of north Fort Worth and in Grapevine near the north side of DFW Airport.

There is also a location inside the DFW Airport near the south entrance.