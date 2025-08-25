Around Argyle – August 2025

Hello friends and neighbors! The dog days of August are upon us. Aside from the Texas heat, I hope everyone is enjoying their summer break and making great memories with their friends and family. Fall will be upon us before you know it.

Teachers and administrators are getting ready for the upcoming school year and if you are like myself, you’re ready for another exciting year of Argyle Eagle sports to get kicked off. As your Mayor, I continue to coordinate with Town staff and our ISD to keep Argyle the hidden gem of Dallas/Fort Worth that it is.

As we are in the latter part of the budget season for the 2025-26 fiscal year, and I am pleased with the progress your elected officials and Town staff are making. While public safety will always remain a top priority for the Town, I have been working with staff to renew the focus on our roads and infrastructure. This is extremely important as we continue to navigate the tremendous growth in and around us. The Town of Argyle has just begun an extensive infrastructure program that will address repairs to many of our aging streets and thoroughfares.

As many of you have already seen, our first project was the reconstruction of Frenchtown Road in a 500-foot section that had failed due to subpar original construction (more than 10 years ago) and water seeping under the roadway from the median separation. We appreciate your patience while these crucial repairs are being made to our roads. For the safety of you and your fellow neighbors, please adhere to the traffic signals. Many of you may have noticed a delay in construction. It became apparent after removing several panels of concrete that damage was more extensive than initially indicated from a surface inspection. The additional cost of repairs required the project to go through a change order and the Town Council approved the funds in our July council meeting. We expect this project to be complete before the new school year begins. Thank you for your patience. To this date, we have allocated over $1.5 million dollars from the 2025-26 budget for other road projects that will commence after Frenchtown Road has been completed.

I would like to give special thanks to Emily Holt with Argyle Party and Gift for her effort, along with the many volunteers and vendors, that made the July Argyle Farmers Market one of the best yet. It was an amazing day seeing our community and our leaders get together. If you weren’t in attendance, you missed a good time seeing a bunch of faces you know in the dunking booth! The Farmers Market was able to raise close to $700 that benefited the Myrtle Lee Lynch Food Bank of Argyle.

Mayor Brian Montini of Northlake recently published an update regarding the congestion that Argyle and Northlake are experiencing on FM 407 at I-35W. While the solution is ultimately in the hands of TxDOT, The Town of Argyle is taking proactive steps towards mitigating traffic congestion on the roads over which we have control. The Comprehensive Planning Action Committee (CPAC) met at the end of July to discuss this topic with recommendations for the Town Council’s consideration and further action.

Of the other items that the CPAC is considering is a tree canopy update for the Town of Argyle. The CPAC is also working on a plan that will focus on bringing a cohesive look to the area south of Cook Street to Frenchtown Road. Our goal is to remain unique but have an aesthetically pleasing cohesive look to the buildings and businesses moving forward. I am excited to talk more about this in upcoming articles.

Again, I want to thank you, the citizens of Argyle, for allowing me to serve you. I take great pride in our Town, and I am grateful to the citizens for giving me the opportunity to oversee how Argyle moves forward over the next few years.

As we grow, we must not lose sight of the many reasons we all relocated to Argyle.

Together, we can preserve what we have while planning for the future. Whether it’s protecting our finite open spaces to our local history, I am committed to keeping our citizens informed and top priority as we make thoughtful decisions for the future of Argyle.

You voted for me to be your voice and I don’t take that responsibility lightly.