Northlake residents to receive vouchers to spend at local businesses

Northlake Town Council voted 4-2 on Thursday in favor of mailing out $25 gift cards that residents can use at local businesses affected by construction along Highway 114.

“There are several businesses that have suffered from a lack of visits due to the 114 construction project,” said Northlake Mayor Brian Montini. “I hope this will encourage you to visit one of these businesses that you may have avoided or never tried out.”

The Town will mail the gift cards out to almost 6,000 households within Northlake town limits, including apartments and homes.

Funds for the gift cards come from a portion of the sales tax received by the Northlake Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation. According to Montini, the funds, by law, can’t be used to fund roads or police.

“A big thank you to our CDC and EDC for this thoughtful program. It is a small way to support our businesses by hopefully driving business their way,” he said. “And, it’s supporting our residents by returning some sales tax that they paid within the Town of Northlake. I hope it allows you to spend the night out with your family or enjoy something you might not normally get.”

The gift cards will be good for businesses that generate sales tax and have primary access and frontage on 114.

Potential businesses the Town included in its presentation are 7-Eleven, Amano Italian Bistro, Backporch Drafthouse, Burgers & Curries, Grace Donuts, IHOP, PJ’s Coffee, Sonic and Wingstop.

A specific list of businesses will come out with the vouchers.

Items that can not be bought with the gift cards include vape devices, alcohol, tobacco products or gasoline. The vouchers will have no cash value.

Participating businesses will be reimbursed $25 for each card received.

The gift cards are a pilot program. If it goes well, Montini is hopeful it will be used in the future for businesses on FM 407 that are affected once construction gets underway.

“If this is successful, we have the opportunity to roll it out further,” said council member Alexandra Holmes. “This was a great example of collaboration and discussion that ultimately ended with what I hope will be a positive project.”

Another option discussed at a previous meeting to compensate the affected businesses was dispersement of grants or loans.

Northlake got the idea for gift cards after it did research on the gift card program used in Colleyville, which was determined to be successful and popular with residents.

Residents can expect to receive the cards in the middle of September, according to Montini.