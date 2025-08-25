Branded Bowls now hiring for new location at Lakeside

The newest location of the Marty B’s restaurant empire will be a new Branded Bowls located at Lakeside in Flower Mound, which is now hiring.

It will be located in the former Craft Pies Pizza next to 1845 Taste Texas near the corner of International Parkway/FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway.

Co-owner Marty Bryan said Branded Bowls, which serves “tasty Texas flavors in a quick and convenient bowl-style,” will bring a fast-casual feel to the Lakeside area.

“It’s going to be a super cool addition to Lakeside,” he said. “It will give people a really quick, affordable option for lunch or dinner.”

Co-owner Brian Gasperson said the goal is to create a restaurant community similar to that in Bartonville.

“It is going to be awesome to create the energy within Lakeside like we have elsewhere,” said Brian Gasperson. “We like to create communities and with 1845, Branded Bowls and Marty B’s Coffee Shop going in across the street, there will be access to all three concepts within feet of each other.”

The three eateries will allow guests to have breakfast, lunch and dinner at Marty B’s restaurants without having to leave the same parking lot.

“That’s great energy for our team, for the community and for our business because it creates a synergy,” said Gasperson.

Branded Bowls in Lakeside plans to open by the end of September. No application is needed for the hiring process, interested workers can walk into the building and ask for an interview.

The other Branded Bowls is located on FM 407 in Argyle. A Lakeside location hopes to bring in more foot traffic from the Flower Mound area.

Bigger plans

Gasperson said Branded Bowls is the concept he and Bryan believe will be able to grow with the most success.

“Of all our brands, Branded Bowls is the one we believe we can really grow and open up to 30 or 40 locations,” he said. “We’re going to be very calculated on where to grow, going maybe 15 minutes down the road at a time as a way to draw back to the original nucleus of our business – Denton County.”

According to Gasperson, the plan for the Marty B’s franchise is to reach from Lakeside in Flower Mound up to Decatur in Wise County.

Recently, Bryan announced he will be reviving the famous Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse. It is slated to open in spring of 2026 and will begin the restaurants’ northwest expansion.

“It’s very exciting,” said Gasperson. “Marty and I’s goal is to grow northwest up to Decatur, so Ponder is a very good first step to venturing out that way.”

To read more about local entrepreneur Marty Bryan and the Marty B’s franchises, click here.