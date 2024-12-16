Marty B’s Coffee Shop coming to Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Town Council voted on Monday night to approve a new coffee shop from local restaurateur Marty Bryan.

The first Marty B’s Coffee location opened in July 2022 in Bartonville. The second one will be coming to the southwest corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway. It will also have a double drive-thru.

The Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission voted 5-1 last week to recommend approval of the proposed coffee shop. On Monday, three council members voted to approve the coffee shop. Adam Schiestel and Janvier Werner dissented.

Click here for more information about Marty B’s Coffee.