Flower Mound business named Best VR Experience in Dallas

A Flower Mound business was just named best of Dallas by the Dallas Observer.

EVA, located at 3105 Justin Road, was dubbed the best VR experience of 2024 by the media outlet, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. EVA’s two 5,400 square feet arenas allow players to roam freely, as opposed to standing still like many other VR experiences.

If you work up an appetite while playing, you can take a break to enjoy food from their craft kitchen, a drink at the CyberBar, lounge areas, and retro arcade games. To learn more, visit www.eva.gg/en-US.