Guyer High School recognized for AP participation

Guyer High School was recently recognized with the “Silver with Access” Level of the Advanced Placement School Honor Roll, as well as the AP Access Award – distinctions that showcase high levels of AP participation and performance while underscoring a commitment to providing opportunities for all students to excel in rigorous coursework, according to a Denton ISD news release.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access, Denton ISD said. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit and maximizing college readiness.

The “Silver with Access” level of the AP School Honor Roll is a recognition given to United States schools where 50% or more of the graduating cohort takes at least one AP exam; 30% or more of the graduating cohort score a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam, and 5% or more of the graduating cohort takes five or more AP exams – with at least one taken in 9th or 10th grade – while in high school.

Guyer High was also recognized with the AP Access Award. Schools earn this additional award if the percentage of AP Exam takers who are underrepresented minority and/or low-income students mirrors the school’s overall student demographics. The AP Access Award honors schools that demonstrate a clear and effective commitment to equitable access to advanced coursework.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized with the ‘Silver with Access’ level of the AP School Honor Roll, as well as the AP Access Award,” said Dr. Shaun Perry, Guyer High School Principal. “These prestigious honors demonstrate the hard work of both our students and staff, as well as our dedication to preparing students for success beyond high school. We look forward to continuing to expand opportunities for all students to reach their full potential and achieve academic excellence.”