News from Double Oak Town Hall — December 2024

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

As the holiday season surrounds us with its warmth and wonder, we are reminded of the beauty in old and new traditions. This time of year is about coming together with family and friends and cherishing the moments that define our lives. As Charles Dickens wrote, “Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has many; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.”

The holidays offer us a chance to create new memories while reflecting on the cherished ones we hold dear. Whether it’s a family gathering, a quiet moment of gratitude, or sharing joy with neighbors, the spirit of the season reminds us of the strength and unity that make Double Oak such a special place.

Changes and Growth at Town Hall

2024 has been a year of significant progress and transformation in Double Oak. At Town Hall, we have embraced several changes to improve operations and better serve our residents.

Our new Town Administrator, Chris Laugenour, continues to make a positive impact with his leadership and proactive management style. Chris’s experience has been instrumental as we navigate transitions in key areas, including the ongoing search for a new Police Chief to fill the role left by Chief Ruben Rivas’ retirement and the evolution of our Public Works operations.

Our Double Oak Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting and serving our community. Despite the ongoing leadership transition, the department’s officers have maintained the highest standards of professionalism, ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents. Their dedication is a testament to the strength of our law enforcement team, and we are grateful for their continued service.

Additionally, we have extended Town Hall’s operating hours to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing citizens an additional hour to conduct town business. This change reflects our commitment to accessibility and ensuring our residents can conveniently access the necessary services.

We’ve also implemented a new payroll system to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, further demonstrating our dedication to professionalism and transparency.

Infrastructure Improvements

Significant strides have been made to improve our town’s infrastructure this year. A new septic system has been installed, ensuring our facilities meet current and future demands. Fresh grass has been planted at John C. Wright Park, revitalizing this cherished space for families and visitors. These projects are examples of how we are investing in our community to enhance the quality of life for all residents.

Celebrating Volunteerism

Double Oak’s strength lies in its people, particularly the volunteers who go above and beyond to support our community.

This spirit of volunteerism was on full display earlier this year when we celebrated Double Oak’s 50th birthday. The event brought together residents, dignitaries, and former town leaders to honor our town’s rich history and the vision of its founders, Bill and Nettie Brittian. Their legacy continues to inspire us, and we were privileged to crown their son, Don Brittian, and his wife, Joyce, as “Mr. and Mrs. Double Oak” in recognition of their contributions to our community’s evolution.

The Double Oak Women’s Club is pivotal in making town events successful, providing refreshments, fostering a warm atmosphere, and hosting many town events. Their tireless efforts, alongside those of the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, exemplify the dedication and pride that define our town.

The Volunteer Fire Department continues to be a cornerstone of safety and support in our community, answering calls with bravery and professionalism. Together, these organizations and many others highlight the incredible generosity and commitment of Double Oak’s residents.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As we approach the new year, we remain focused on addressing both immediate needs and long-term goals.

Financial Modernization: We recognize the need for a new Government Financial Platform to ensure that the town’s finances are accurately recorded and managed according to best practices for municipalities. This will enhance transparency, streamline financial processes, and support our commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Ordinance Updates: The Town Council is reviewing many outdated town ordinances and will work to update them throughout 2025. These updates are critical to ensuring that our regulations reflect our growing community’s current needs and values.

Infrastructure and Safety: Continued maintenance and improvements, including road repairs and drainage solutions, remain a priority.

Leadership Transition: Successfully onboarding a new Police Chief to lead our department with integrity and a focus on community safety.

Community Engagement: Expanding events and opportunities for residents to connect, volunteer, and contribute to the town’s development.

Town Strategy: In 2025, we will introduce a Town Strategy that outlines clear goals and objectives to drive Double Oak’s success into the future. This strategy will focus on enhancing the quality of life, fostering responsible growth, and ensuring that the town’s vision aligns with the needs of its residents. By establishing this roadmap, we aim to build a stronger, more sustainable future for Double Oak.

Season’s Greetings and Gratitude

During this season of giving and reflection, I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who makes Double Oak such a special place. Whether you serve as a volunteer, attend town meetings, or take pride in being part of this community, your contributions are deeply valued.

May your holidays be filled with peace, joy, and cherished moments with loved ones. We can look forward to a prosperous and unified 2025 for Double Oak.

To catch all exciting news or updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected]