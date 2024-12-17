Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Southern Denton County Voices

Robson Ranch Rambler — December 2024

Suzanne Spisak, Vice President, Resident Director, Robson Ranch Denton HOA

Every holiday season, I say I will do less and just enjoy it more. My intentions are good, my follow through not so much. This holiday season may be a turning point. For starters, this year, by the time we read this, I will have done takeout for Thanksgiving including pies. I’m a pie baker so this is outside of my comfort zone. At Robson Ranch, we thrive on being on the go. Our calendars are overflowing with sports, games, social events and gatherings in each other’s homes. We have every intention of slowing down, but, if we don’t schedule it, its not going to happen. I will challenge myself to take advantage of the activities at Robson Ranch that just allow us to breathe.

During a typical week, there are two to three yoga classes per day at Robson Ranch spread across all seven days. It does not matter what condition you are in; you will achieve cardio, balance, and flexibility through yoga. Yoga enthusiasts say that focusing during class helps keep their mind from going elsewhere. It gives a respite from dwelling on things that are making us anxious. Who doesn’t want to feel peaceful, or strong executing a warrior pose, or experience the occasional moment of grace? Sign up for a class from beginner to advanced at yogayatra.punchpass.com/classes.

Tai chi is also a mind-body practice that can improve balance, strength, and flexibility, and reduce stress. Tai chi involves a series of slow, flowing movements that are continuous and circular. Tai Chi helps reduce the risk of falls in older people and improves mental and physical health. It can be used to improve sleep, coordination, and ease pain and stiffness.

Because it is a low-impact, weight-bearing form of exercise, it is also good for bone strength. Beginner and intermediate Tai chi classes are offered two to three days each week. Why choose between Yoga and Tai Chi? I hope to incorporate both into my schedule.

Few things are as restful as settling into your favorite chair or on your patio and losing yourself in a good book. “The Just Good Readin’ Book Club” has for years been choosing books that are guaranteed to get members talking and to keep those conversations percolating. The club meets monthly on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse. Stop by the Library to see the upcoming book selection.

Hope your holidays are filled with the people and activities that make it special for you. I will also try to practice “ready, set, relax.”

