Hillwood donates $5k to help Denton-area families during the holidays

Developer Hillwood made a $5,000 donation to the Denton County Community Food Center on Wednesday, Dec. 17 to support Denton-area families during the holidays.

The developer has built commercial and residential projects all along the I-35W corridor.

Recently, it broke ground on its newest project Landmark by Hillwood along Robson Ranch Road in southern Denton. It is the company’ first master-planned development in Denton’s city limits.

Hillwood said the company has been long-time supporters of the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank and decided to expand its philanthropic initiative to the Denton Community Food Center, too.

Leadership from the Landmark development presented the $5,000 check to the organization in an effort to engage with the new community.

“Helping our new neighbors in Denton is the most important thing we can do during the holiday season,” said Kimberly Cole and Andrew Pieper, co-project managers at Landmark by Hillwood. “We have a long history of supporting area food banks and we hope our first contribution to the Denton Community Food Center brings even more awareness to the great work they do.”

The Denton Community Food Center offers food assistance at DCFC by appointment on Mondays or Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

As an organization, DCFC relies on volunteers and local support.

“Since we’re independent and do not receive government funding, a cash donation from a neighbor like Hillwood enables our team to buy the food items we need,” said Tanci Paulson, the outreach coordinator at DCFC. “Thank you to Hillwood and all our neighbors for supporting our mission.”

According to a press release from Hillwood, a $1 donation to DCFC or the Tarrant Area Food Bank can feed a meal to a local person needing assistance.