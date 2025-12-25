Historically Speaking: Christmas brings a new and glorious morn



“A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices, for yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.”

What a perfect line for our world today one that often feels so very weary While December 25th is not the actual birth date of Jesus, I’m still grateful that this is when we celebrate it. I’m glad Christmas comes at the end of the year, especially a year like the one we’ve just lived through, when the world feels at its darkest. It reminds us that because of the babe born in Bethlehem, there can be a rebirth—a new and hopefully better year ahead.

Although our year has had its tragic moments, we hardly hold a monopoly on struggles. This Christmas, I want to share the story of a man and a song.

John Sullivan Dwight was born in Boston in 1813 into a prominent religious family. His cousin, Timothy Dwight, president of Yale and a major theologian, was considered one of the leaders of the Second Great Awakening. That movement was marked by intense religious enthusiasm and a millennialist belief that if society could be perfected, Christ’s Second Coming could be hastened.

Reformers tackled every social issue they could: prisons, alcohol, education, and above all, slavery.

While Christians had participated in slavery for generations, it was also Christians who ultimately put an end to it. The abolitionist movement grew out of the Second Great Awakening, and though John Sullivan Dwight was not as famous as his cousin, he played his part in the abolitionists’ cause.

Dwight originally planned to become a minister but discovered it wasn’t for him. Instead, he made a name for himself as a music critic and founded the influential “Dwight’s Journal of Music.”

The 1850s, unfortunately, share many similarities with today: deep division, bitter politics, and rising violence. During those turbulent times, Dwight encountered a French Christmas song that deeply moved him.

Some details of the song’s origin are uncertain, but as one of my professors liked to say, “It’s a good story, so let’s assume it’s true.”

In 1847, French poet Placide Cappeau de Roquemaure was asked by his local priest to write a Christmas poem. Cappeau was surprised. He wasn’t particularly religious, but he was honored and agreed.

France had, in the decades before, experienced its own revolutions and wars, and Cappeau reflected on how Christ’s birth could help ease their suffering. Lines such as “in all our trials born to be our friend; He knows our need, to our weakness is no stranger” show his depth of thought.

Recognizing the strength of the poem, Cappeau asked his friend Adolphe Adam to compose the music. Adam, who was Jewish, was equally surprised to be asked, but agreed. Together they created a beautiful song that quickly became popular among the French. But once it became known that Cappeau was a socialist and Adam a Jew, the church banned the piece from Mass. The people, however, continued to love it.

In 1855, Dwight as a music journalist, was shown the song. Captivated by its melody and inspired by its message, he translated the song into English. Titled “Cantique de Noël,” Dwight called it “0 Holy Night.” The first two verses must have brought comfort to Dwight and others living through the tensions of the 1850s: 0 holy night, the stars are brightly shining; it is the night of the dear Savior’s birth.

Long lay the world in sin and error pining, till He appeared and the soul felt its worth.

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices, for yonder breaks a new and glorious morn!

Fall on your knees! 0 hear the angel voices!

Led by the light of faith serenely beaming, with glowing hearts by His cradle we stand.

So led by light of a star sweetly gleaming, there came the wise men from Orient land.

The King of Kings lay thus in lowly manger; in all our trials born to be our friend.

He knows our need, to our weakness is no stranger.

But it was the third verse that truly resonated with Dwight and the abolitionist cause: Truly He taught us to love one another; His law is love and His gospel is peace.

Chains shall He break, for the slave is our brother, and in His name all oppression shall cease.

Sweet hymns of joy in grateful chorus raise we, let all within us praise His holy name.

Christ is the Lord! 0 praise His name forever!

His power and glory evermore proclaim!

His power and glory evermore proclaim!

“O Holy Night” has since become one of the most beloved Christmas hymns of all time. It’s harder to sing than most, but that’s probably what makes it so enjoyable when heard from a talented voice. Its message remains timeless, offering peace and reminding us that because of Him, “yonder breaks” and a new and glorious morning always awaits.

This Christmas, I hope we can put our differences aside and love one another a little more. I hope you enjoy this week. And from my family to yours, we wish you a very merry Christmas.

James Finck is a professor of American history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.