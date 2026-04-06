Construction underway on improvements to FM 407 at I-35W

Southern Denton County commuters can expect to see crews working on the intersection of FM 407 at I-35 over the next four months as more lanes are added under the I-35W bridge.

The work is part of Denton County’s $2 million “FM 407 micro breakout” project that will add turn lanes and vehicle deflection walls, as well as improve drainage and pavement markings.

According to Argyle PD, various lanes in the area will be closed starting Monday morning until Saturday, April 11.

The closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. along northbound and southbound I-35W exit and entrance ramps from mile marker 76 to mile marker 77.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of FM 407 will also be closed from Avalon Road to Corral City Drive to update pavement markings.

On Sunday, April 12, scheduled overnight construction will begin.

Various lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 13 in the same area.

They will affect the same I-35W ramps and lanes of FM 407 in order to place concrete barriers.

“We know this has been a difficult situation for residents who use this route and, though improvements to FM 407 are in our long-term plans, we needed to take action sooner than later,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson when the project contract was awarded in January.

According to Argyle PD, construction is expected to last four months.