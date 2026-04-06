Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Would you be ready in a medical emergency?

Would you know what medications your mom takes if you had to call 911?

Do you know which hospital nearby has a neurology department? What allergies your dad has? Who his primary doctor is?

Most people don’t.

And in an emergency, those aren’t small details—they’re critical.

I see this play out more often than I wish. A fall. A stroke. A sudden decline. Families are shaken, trying to answer questions they’ve never had to think about before. Medications? “I think she takes something for blood pressure…” Allergies? “I’m not sure…” Preferred hospital? “Whatever is closest…”

When my husband had his strokes, our world changed instantly. All I knew was to get him to the hospital fast. But in that moment, I didn’t realize the hospital closest to us did not have a neurology department. It was an expensive mistake, one that added stress to an already overwhelming situation. What I should have done was call 911. They would have known exactly which hospital to take him to.

Now, I strongly encourage families to have a simple but powerful tool in place: a 911 Ready Sheet.

This one-page document is kept on the refrigerator, because that’s where emergency responders are trained to look. It includes medications, diagnoses, allergies, emergency contacts, doctors, and hospital preference. If your loved one can’t communicate, this sheet speaks for them.

It’s not complicated. But it is powerful.

If you’d like a copy of the 911 Ready Sheet, I’m happy to email one to you. Just reach out, and I will send it to you.

Because in a crisis, clarity matters, and preparation can change everything.

Lori Williams is the founder of the multi-award winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services in Flower Mound. She helps families navigate senior living and care options at no cost. 214-783-1222; www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com