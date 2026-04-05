Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 18 arrests in January 2026, answered or initiated 2,885 calls for service and took 61 reports. Here are some recent calls for service.

On Jan. 1, while on another call, an officer heard the unmistakable sound of tires celebrating the New Year by burning out near Raceway Drive. The vehicle was located, and the driver was arrested for DWI and reckless driving.

On Jan. 6, DPS Air One helicopter requested assistance after a motorcycle fled from a tollway trooper. A Northlake officer attempted a stop on southbound I-35W, but the rider accelerated and tried to exit at FM 1171 — where the chase came to a crashing conclusion. The rider was not injured and was taken into custody.

On Jan. 11, an officer clocked a vehicle traveling a fast and furious 139 mph on Hwy. 114 before it continued weaving onto northbound I-35W, passing vehicles on the shoulder and failing to maintain a lane. The driver was arrested for DWI (third offense) and transported to Denton County Jail.

On Jan. 26, officers responded to building that had a bad brake after a vehicle crashed through the doors and windows of two adjoining businesses. The driver reportedly hit the wrong pedal.