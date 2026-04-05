Legal Talk Texas: Safety at summer camps

Summer is just around the corner, and many parents are already exploring activities to keep their children engaged during the break—often including summer camps. When choosing a camp, one of the most important considerations is safety and ensuring your child will be well cared for.

In Texas, summer camps are licensed each year by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 141. These regulations are designed to promote a safe and healthy environment for children. Licensed camps are required to provide qualified staff, a safe water supply, proper food handling, safe facilities and equipment, and clear safety guidelines. A list of licensed camps can be found on the Department’s website or by searching online for “Texas youth camp license.”

Many camps require parents to sign waivers stating that they assume responsibility for injuries their child may sustain while attending camp. While these waivers often favor the camp, camps still have a legal duty to provide a safe environment and conduct activities safely. A camp may be held responsible if it is negligent, breaches its duty of care, fails to maintain a safe environment, or violates requirements set out in the Health and Safety Code.

Camps are also required to safeguard your child’s health and well-being and to have emergency plans in place. Be sure to review the camp’s handbook, which should outline rules, safety procedures, emergency contact information, and descriptions of activities. Familiarize yourself and your child with these rules and emphasize the importance of following them.

Summer camp should be both fun and safe. Knowing the rules and understanding the camp’s responsibilities can help ensure a positive experience for everyone. Have a safe and enjoyable summer.

Attorney Mandy Williams is an attorney at Hammerle Morris Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact her at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

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