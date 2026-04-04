Pastor’s Place: The Living Christ

By Lee Bird III, Lewisville Stake President, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jesus Christ is the greatest of all who have ever lived and will yet live upon the earth. I reaffirm today what has been taught by modern Apostles in The Living Christ, which is the following:

Though sinless, He was baptized to fulfill all righteousness. Through His brief ministry, He “went about doing good,” yet was despised for it.

His gospel message of peace and goodwill still applies today, and He invited all to follow His example. He walked the roads of Palestine, healing the sick, causing the blind to see, and raising the dead.

He taught the truths of eternity, the reality of our premortal existence, the purpose of our life on earth, and the potential for the sons and daughters of God in the life to come.

He instituted the sacrament as a reminder of His great atoning sacrifice, and welcomes all to partake of it, and be clean again.

He was arrested, condemned and convicted to satisfy a mob, and sentenced to die on Calvary’s cross. He gave His life to atone for the sins of all mankind. His was a great vicarious gift in behalf of all who would ever live upon the earth.

I testify that His life, which is central to all human history, neither began in Bethlehem nor concluded on Calvary. He was the Firstborn of the Father, the Only Begotten Son in the flesh, the Redeemer of the world.

He rose from the grave to “become the firstfruits of them that slept.”

May we all come unto Him, follow Him, and live in such a way to honor Him this Easter Sunday and always is my hope and prayer.

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