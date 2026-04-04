Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 16, after running a red light at Gerault and Flower Mound Rd., the 21-year-old male driver failed to immediately stop but eventually pulled over in a neighborhood, then fled on foot into a fenced backyard but was quickly appended. Officers found a gun and more than four ounces of marijuana in his vehicle. He was arrested on multiple charges.

On Nov. 18, a 52-year-old Lowe’s employee was stopped by loss prevention for trying to pilfer $234 worth of merchandise. It was just the tip of the iceberg as the suspect ended up confessing to stealing more than $67,000 worth of loot since June 2025. Many of the items were found stashed at her residence in a neighboring city.

On Nov. 21, a man was found taking a snooze in the grassy area off of Duncan Lane. The suspect was discovered to be intoxicated and ended up finishing his nap in the drunk tank.

On Nov. 21, a woman who apparently had one too many mimosas on a Friday morning ended up causing a scene at Starbucks and was arrested for public intoxication.

On Nov. 24, two men enjoying the afternoon at Timber Creek Park with a few beers began fighting, and one was arrested for public intoxication. Police also noted the men had tossed their empty bottles into the nearby creek, resulting in additional littering charges — proving it wasn’t exactly a “clean” fight.

On Dec. 7, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Courtyard by Marriott. By the time police arrived, only one person involved in the argument remained on thescene. The woman told officers she had been threatened during a dispute with a man who had already left. In the end, the only visible damage was to her phone’s screen protector — which apparently took the brunt of the confrontation.

On Dec. 15, two minors entered a convenience store attempting to purchase alcohol and were able to persuade the clerk to complete the sale. The teens were participating in an undercover compliance operation with detectives, and the clerk was busted for selling alcohol to minors.