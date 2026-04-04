Pastor’s Place: The Best Easter Surprise

By Pastor Ben Scheck, The Grove Church

Every Easter I’m reminded that joy often shows up in the most unexpected ways.

A few years ago, after an Easter service, a little boy proudly showed me his Easter basket. It was full of brightly-colored plastic eggs from an Easter egg hunt. When I asked what was inside them, he opened a few with great excitement. Candy and stickers appeared, and each egg brought another smile.

Then he opened one particular egg. Inside was only a small slip of paper that said, “He is risen!” His smile faded. Clearly disappointed, he said, “This egg only has a piece of paper in it.” His older sister, standing beside him, quickly spoke up and said, “That’s the best prize of all!”

I smiled, because without realizing it, she had just explained Easter better than many adults ever do.

The first Easter morning was also about an empty place. The women who went to Jesus’ tomb expected sorrow, not celebration. Instead of finding His body, they heard these words: “Why are you looking among the dead for someone who is alive? He isn’t here! He is risen from the dead!” (Luke 24:5–6).

That empty tomb changed everything.

In a world where people carry heavy burdens—fear, guilt, grief, and disappointment—Easter still brings a message of hope. Because Jesus lives, death is not the end. Because Jesus lives, forgiveness is real. Because Jesus lives, new life is possible.

The Bible says, “Praise be to God… In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead” (1 Peter 1:3).

Notice those words: living hope. Not wishful thinking. Not temporary happiness. A hope that is alive because Jesus is alive.

This Easter, remember the greatest surprise in history: the tomb was empty. Because it was empty, our hearts don’t have to be. Christ is risen!

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.