Senior Talk DFW: Hospice vs. Palliative Care – what families need to know

When families are facing a serious illness, decisions can feel overwhelming – especially when unfamiliar terms like palliative care and hospice care enter the conversation. While they’re often used interchangeably, they serve different purposes and understanding those differences can make all the difference.

Palliative care is focused on improving quality of life at any stage of a serious illness. It can begin at diagnosis and continue alongside curative treatments. The goal is to manage pain, reduce symptoms and provide emotional and even spiritual support – helping individuals feel as well as possible for as long as possible.

Hospice care, by contrast, is appropriate when curative treatment is no longer the focus, typically when a physician determines life expectancy may be six months or less. Hospice shifts the focus fully to comfort, dignity and peace, often provided wherever a person calls home.

One of the most common things I hear is, “We’re not ready for hospice yet.” What I gently remind families is this: hospice isn’t about giving up, it’s about gaining support. It’s about having a team walk alongside you, helping manage care, answer questions and ease the burden during an emotional time.

Both hospice and palliative care surround not just the patient, but the family, with a team that may include nurses, social workers and spiritual support. They provide guidance, resources and reassurance when it’s needed most.

The families I work with often share the same reflection – they wish they had understood these options sooner. Having these conversations early doesn’t make them happen sooner. It simply ensures that when the time comes, you’re making decisions with clarity, confidence and care.

To learn more, join us to hear from a 30+ year nurse in the Hospice and Palliative Care field. Sessions will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. April 16 at Midwestern University, 100 Parker Square, Room 138A, in Flower Mound and April 21 at Seeden Photography, 306 Hwy 377 in Argyle (next to PointBank). To RSVP, visit SeniorTalkDFW.com or call or text 469-616-0561. Please let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you.

You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty.

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