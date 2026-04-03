Double Oak Police Blotter

Double Oak Police responded to 34 agency-assist calls in January 2026 and handled 868 calls for service or self-initiated activity during the month. Officers also issued 364 traffic citations and warnings. Here are some recent calls for service.

On Jan. 1, a traffic stop led to a warrant arrest, starting somebody’s 2026 off in a very bad way.

On Jan. 5, a caller reported seeing juveniles running down the street. Caller wanted officer to check and see what they were doing.

On Jan. 6, a caller reported seeing a vehicle drive recklessly, possibly impaired driver. Officer contacted the driver who advised that they knew they hit a few curbs due to low light and narrow roads. No sign of intoxication observed by the officer.

On Jan. 8, a caller reported seeing a female driving suspiciously in the area who stared at her, which made her feel uncomfortable.

On Jan. 9, a caller wanted to talk to an officer regarding receiving letters that appeared to be satanic in nature.

On Jan. 11, a traffic stop that led to a DWI Arrest.

On Jan. 21, a caller wanted to report that their father was being scammed.

On Jan. 26, a caller reported kids doing donuts in the parking lot.

On Jan. 31, a caller reported a group of juveniles being disruptive inside Braum’s. Possibly screaming for ice cream?