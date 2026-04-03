Denton County commits $1.7 million to developing Flower Mound’s west side

Denton County approved $1.7 million to help in the construction of Denton Creek Blvd., which will open up Flower Mound’s west side to development.

According to Denton County, the funding will be used toward engineering, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocations, inspections and reconstruction of the road.

It was unanimously approved at Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, March 10.

“The development of the Denton Creek area will be major for the Town of Flower Mound, and Denton County’s support of the road project is crucial in making it a reality,” said Flower Mound Mayor Cheryl Moore in a statement. “With Denton County’s continued support for the remainder of the road project, we will unlock more than 230 acres for commercial development, providing Flower Mound with its first interstate-accessible land.”

It will aid in building a 1,000-foot section of Denton Creek Blvd. stretching west of the Denton Creek Blvd. bridge, which was completed fall 2025.

The road is vital to Flower Mound’s westward development as it will eventually connect Flower Mound to I-35W as the town’s only highway frontage.

It will also be the main thoroughfare in the Monarch development, which is expected to draw commercial businesses and bring an influx of sales tax to Flower Mound.

“There will be a lot of competition for big retailers along I-35W as all of the planned housing is built,” said Flower Mound Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Adam Schiestel. “And Flower Mound would like to capture some of that to help lower the property tax rate while maintaining the high quality services the residents enjoy.”

Once the project is finished, Denton Creek Blvd. will be constructed as a four-lane divided roadway with bike lanes.

Town and county officials hope building some of the infrastructure before commercial development arrives will help mitigate future traffic concerns.

“I have no desire to slow down the Monarch project or have the Town be a bottleneck in any way, and that requires that we complete the access via Denton Creek before the development comes online,” said Schiestel. I have tremendous gratitude to Judge Andy Eads, Commissioner Dianne Edmondson and the full Commissioners Court for their continued support of Flower Mound projects and strategic goals.”

There is no timeline for completion of the project, yet.