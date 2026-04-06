Sushi restaurant, California-based coffee shop close to opening in Flower Mound

A pair of new businesses are getting closer to opening their doors in Flower Mound.

The Town provided updates on Wabi House Sushi and California-based coffee shop Twisted Goat, which are both expected to open in the next few weeks.

Wabi House will be located along FM 2499 in the space previously occupied by Parlor Doughnuts, which moved to a new location in Dallas in January 2026.

According to Wabi House’s website, the Japanese restaurant also has locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco and Keller.

Its menu includes ramen, edamame, salmon sashimi, salads and various yakitori dishes.

The Dallas, Fort Worth and Frisco locations also serve beer, sake and wine.

Twisted Goat Coffee is getting close to opening at Cross Timbers Village, located at the southwest corner of FM 1171 and Bruton Orand Blvd.

According to the shop’s Facebook page, Twisted Goat has been taste testing different sweet treats.

Twisted Goat is a new brand for California-based Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters, which has locations in throughout Sacramento and Folsom, California.

It serves specialty coffee, like the Banana Bread Latte and Cutie Pie Latte, but they also sell packaged grains that can be brewed at home.

Some options include Pink Bourbon, Ceylon Black Tea and Koru Espresso.

They also serve bakery items like bagels.

Twisted Goat hasn’t released a menu, yet, but will likely feature similar specialty roasts and bakery items.