TxDOT seeking public input on I-35 corridor

The I-35 corridor is considered the Main Street of Texas, spanning from the southern border to the Oklahoma state line. Now, commuters have the chance to share their opinion on its issues via a TxDOT survey.

Southern Denton County residents know the struggles of I-35W, I-35E and the point where the two merge in Denton well.

Through construction, major accidents and just bad traffic, the Texas Department of Transportation wants to know where I-35 can improve.

The department released a survey Monday that gives commuters the opportunity to do just that.

According to TxDOT, the survey aims to identify and prioritize areas of improvement in regard to safety, asset preservation, multimodal passenger and freight, truck parking, mobility and congestion, alternative routes, connectivity and technology.

“Input collected from public and private stakeholders throughout the study will be important to help TxDOT identify transportation needs and prioritize improvements to safety, connectivity and mobility along the I-35 corridor,” said TxDOT in a statement.

TxDOT has been busy asking the public for input lately.

On Wednesday, the department hosted an online and in-person public hearing about its plans to improve and widen FM 156 through the Alliance Texas Corridor.

The department also released a survey for North Texas residents, including Denton County, to offer input on bike and pedestrian paths throughout TxDOT’s Dallas district.

A public hearing was scheduled in January 2026 in Justin to discuss plans that would widen FM 407 from the west side of Justin to the east side of Argyle, but it was indefinitely postponed due to possible severe weather.

For more information and to contribute to the statewide survey, visit TxDOT’s I-35 corridor study page.

Comments will be accepted until Wednesday, May 6.