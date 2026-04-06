Rotary Roundup: The Death of Mother Nature

Mother Nature quietly passed away after a lingering illness, surrounded by Good Intentions and “It’s Not My Problem.” She is survived by the world’s population. In lieu of flowers, humanity has asked for forgiveness. No services are scheduled.

Stages of Grief

Denial

In December 2018, I sat in the teen unit at Green Oaks Hospital listening to a lecture on grief. As the woman spoke, I concluded I had never experienced a major loss. I had lost many fish, a few hermit crabs and, at that moment, my patience.

My manner matched the speaker — cautiously shifting in my chair, eyes fixed on my lap. Another patient interrupted, saying, “I have lost my interest in this group talk.” I nodded in agreement as the woman attempted to recover her message.

About 18 months later, while studying environmental sustainability, I was reminded of the five stages of grief. In Inheritors of the Earth, C.D. Thomas asks: “Who will remember even 100 years from now that the last Rabb’s fringe-limbed frog passed away on Sept. 26, 2026?”

Accepting the extinction of species other than humans has become socially acceptable. What have we done to earn our position of dominance on Earth? Every living creature is conceived, born and nurtured — just like that frog. Does the death of any creature deserve recognition, or only those with opposable thumbs?

Most of Earth’s inhabitants have denied responsibility for the damage done to our planet. Is now the time to care?

This is what our counselor at Green Oaks would describe as stage one: denial.

Anger

University of Iowa neurologist Antonio Damasio has said emotions drive much of what we do. He notes that patients who lose emotional processing can see their decision-making go “haywire.”

What happens if our planet loses its natural balance?

Deforestation, pollution, resource overuse and species extinction have fueled anger and calls for change. Some have turned to extreme measures, such as “tree spiking,” a tactic that damages logging equipment. While such actions draw attention, they have not persuaded the broader public to adopt sustainable practices.

How far must frustration go before meaningful change begins?

Bargaining

Concerns about food systems and farming practices have also entered the conversation. In Unnaturally Delicious, Jayson Lusk writes that “factory farming is the epitome of a broken food system,” citing issues such as contamination, soil erosion and waste runoff.

Our priorities often center on convenience, taste and cost. In doing so, we may overlook the broader impact on health, livestock and the environment.

Are we willing to rethink those trade-offs?

Depression

Depression can leave people drained — physically and emotionally.

In many ways, our actions have created a cycle that harms the land, animals and ourselves. The scale of environmental damage can feel overwhelming, making change seem difficult.

The overuse of chemicals and unsustainable practices has disrupted the balance of the Earth. The consequences are visible in our food systems, our health and our environment.

Is now the time to take these concerns seriously?

Acceptance

Acceptance may be the most troubling stage.

Have we accepted environmental decline as inevitable? Or have we simply grown accustomed to it? Modern conveniences often outweigh long-term concerns, and lifestyle habits can be difficult to change.

Humans and animals alike continue to bear the consequences of these choices.

Sitting in that room at Green Oaks, I once believed I had not experienced loss. I would now amend that thought. One of the greatest losses may be unfolding in front of us — one we feel powerless to stop.

With awareness and action, perhaps that outcome is not inevitable. Now is the time for change.

“As long as there is life, there is hope. As long as there is hope, there is life.”

This article was written in 2019 by my teenage granddaughter, a creative writer, and is shared here in recognition of Earth Day.

Upcoming events

A Taste Around the Village will be held April 10 at The Shops at Highland Village. Tickets are $60 and include food, beverages and entertainment. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Visit HVRotary.org for details.

A Rotary Wine Social is held the third Thursday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Steve’s Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St. in Denton.

Rotary Xperience, the largest Rotary environmental sustainability conference, will be held April 20-22 at the Hilton Anatole, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. The event will bring together Rotarians, nonprofit leaders, business owners, volunteers and students. For information, email [email protected].

The Greatest American Cleanup will take place April 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Corinth. Contact the Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club for more information.

Pints Against Polio is scheduled for April 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Buffalo Hirsch Beer Garden in Old Town Lewisville. A portion of proceeds will support Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign.

Area clubs invite you to join them.

Highland Village Rotary Club

Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant on 407

Candy Wade, President

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Bistecca Italian on Highland Village Rd at 407

Leslie Thompson, President

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

Fridays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott at 4330 Courtyard Way, Flower Mound

Bob Phillips, President

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Lewisville Morning Rotary Club

Thursdays from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Main Street Café, 208 E. Main St., Lewisville

www.lewisvillemorningrotary.org

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant on FM 407

Sheldon Connell, President

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Dr., Corinth

Cathy Henderson, President

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., Denton

Vicki Byrd, President

www.portal.clubrunner.ca

Flag Program:

Local Rotary clubs provide flag programs for residential and commercial uses. For more information, contact a Rotary Club.